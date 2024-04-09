Seider (illness) is expected to play Tuesday against Washington, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.
Seider felt under the weather Tuesday morning but will be in the lineup for an important game versus the Capitals. He has amassed eight goals, 40 points, 125 shots on net, 206 blocked shots and 190 hits in 77 games this season.
