Seider registered two assists, two hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Seider snapped a four-game dry spell when he set up Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed) for a first-period tally. The 22-year-old Seider also had a helper on J.T. Compher's power-play goal in the third. Seider is up to 34 points, 102 shots on net, 144 hits, 155 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 64 appearances. He continues to be a plus in power-play production and physicality, but he's tracking at a similar scoring pace to the one that saw him put up a decent 42 points last season, short of his 50-point rookie campaign the year before.