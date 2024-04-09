Seider is dealing with an illness ahead of Tuesday's game versus Washington, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Although he's under the weather, the Red Wings are still hopeful Seider will be available against the Capitals. Confirmation on Seider's status for Tuesday's contest likely won't surface until Detroit takes the ice for pregame warmups.
