Seider produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old blueliner also added five shots on net, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Seider's second-period tally was his eighth of the season, a new career high, and over the last 16 games he's collected 10 points (two goals, eight assists) with 12 PIM, 24 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 44 hits.