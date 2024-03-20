Watch Now:

Seider produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 22-year-old blueliner also added five shots on net, three blocked shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Seider's second-period tally was his eighth of the season, a new career high, and over the last 16 games he's collected 10 points (two goals, eight assists) with 12 PIM, 24 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and 44 hits.

More News