Seider recorded a power-play assist, placed three shots on net, had four blocked shots and dished out a hit in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Seider has been known for being one of the NHL's most well-balanced defensemen over the past few seasons, and he showcased that in Sunday's narrow loss. The 25-year-old blueliner got involved offensively with a power-play helper on Viktor Arvidsson's first goal with Detroit. Additionally, he battled defensively with four blocked shots, bringing his season total up to seven across two appearances. He's coming off a career year in 2025-26, but affirmed to the media that he wants to take another step forward in the upcoming campaign. He's one of the true elite fantasy blueliners in leagues that value hits and blocks in addition to offensive contributions.