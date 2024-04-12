Seider posted an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Seider teed up fellow defenseman Jeff Petry for a slap shot that brushed twine and narrowed the deficit to 4-3 in the second period. Unfortunately, Seider's produced just two multi-point games since the beginning of March, and with three games to go in the regular season, it's going to take something close to a miracle for him to match the 50-point rookie output that resulted in him winning the Calder Trophy following the 2021-22 campaign. Nonetheless, the German blueliner is still producing near an elite level based on eight goals and 33 assists through 79 games, plus his 208 blocked shots seem like a grossly underappreciated metric.