Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Optimistic about return

Kronwall (undisclosed) said he think he'll be fit to play Thursday against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kronwall missed the first three regular-season games, and the Wings really need the veteran blueliner in the lineup seeing as how the team is winless with four rookie d-men collectively trying to hold down the fort in his absence, as well as filling the void of the team's lone power-play quarterback in Mike Green (illness). It sounds like Kronwall will be good to go against the Buds by his own declaration, but risk-averse fantasy owners will want to see Kronwall take warmups before activating him.

