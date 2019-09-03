Niklas Kronwall: Calling it a career

Kronwall announced Tuesday that he would end his playing career and join the Red Wings front office.

Kronwall spent 15 years in the NHL, all with the Red Wings, in which he racked up 83 goals and 349 assists in 953 contests. In addition to an Olympic gold medal for Sweden, the veteran defender helped Detroit win the Stanley Cup in 2008. Not exactly a fantasy stud in the offensive zone, the first-round pick was a stalwart on the blue line that was critical to the club's record 25 straight postseason appearances. Kronwall will join former teammate Steve Yzerman in an Advisor to the General Manager role.