Niklas Kronwall: Still mulling over future

Kronwall has yet to decide on his playing future, per Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The 38-year-old Swede officially became an unrestricted free agent Monday, but he previously hinted that he wants to be a Red Wing for life, so if the tough-as-nails blueliner does decide to continue his career, expect another short-term deal with the Wings. He's posted 83 goals and 349 assists over 953 career contests.