Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Sets up man-advantage goal
Kronwall registered a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
Kronwall was the primary distributor on rookie defenseman Dennis Cholowski's third-period snipe, but it was too little, too late for the Wings at that point in the game. Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit would preserve the lead and avoid an upset against a team that Kronwall's been on for all 15 years of his NHL career.
