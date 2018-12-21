Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Paces club with two-point effort

Kronwall recorded a power-play goal and an assist to pace the Red Wings to a 4-1 road win over the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Kronwall helped the Wings snap a four-game losing streak with his man-advantage rocket shot from the point that found the back of the net, as well as a secondary even-strength apple on a deflected goal courtesy of forward Frans Nielsen. Even at 37 years of age, Kronwall can still handle more than 18 minutes of ice time, but he hasn't been much of a factor on the power play since his latest goal counts as his first point in that key special teams situation this season -- for perspective, he had 15 points in that spot in 2017-18.