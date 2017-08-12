Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will see minutes scaled back

Kronwall is expected to have his minutes restricted in the upcoming season to avoid putting so much stress on his chronically ailing knee, MLive.com reports.

Knee trouble limited Kronwall to 57 games last season, yet he still averaged 19:27 of ice time per contest when he did hit the rink. The 36-year-old Swede has spent his entire 13-year career to date with the Red Wings, having recorded six seasons of 30-plus points, but his lack of mobility these days has given him the proverbial headache in terms of trying to keep up in the defensive zone. Case in point: Kronwall's recorded a minus-28 rating over the last two seasons in contrast to a career mark of plus-14.