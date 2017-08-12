Play

Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall: Will see minutes scaled back

Kronwall is expected to have his minutes restricted in the upcoming season to avoid putting so much stress on his chronically ailing knee, MLive.com reports.

Knee trouble limited Kronwall to 57 games last season, yet he still averaged 19:27 of ice time per contest when he did hit the rink. The 36-year-old Swede has spent his entire 13-year career to date with the Red Wings, having recorded six seasons of 30-plus points, but his lack of mobility these days has given him the proverbial headache in terms of trying to keep up in the defensive zone. Case in point: Kronwall's recorded a minus-28 rating over the last two seasons in contrast to a career mark of plus-14.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...