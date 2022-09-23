Sundqvist missed the opening day of practice with an undisclosed injury per Max Baltman of The Athetic.
Sundqvist is considered day-to-day with the undisclosed injury. The 28-year-old had eight goals and 23 points across 58 games with Detroit and St. Louis last season and is likely a bottom-six forward when healthy.
