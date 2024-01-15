Kane (lower body) will not return to Sunday's game against Toronto.

Kane logged just 1:07 of ice time before suffering an injury during the first period Sunday. He didn't make his season debut until December as he was recovering from hip surgery but it's unclear if this injury is related. An update on the veteran winger's status should be available before Wednesday's matchup with the Panthers. Kane has seven goals and 16 points in 19 games this year.