Fabbri (upper body) won't be available for Detroit's final two games of the season versus the Blue Jackets on Friday and Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Fabbri, who's been sidelined since early April with an upper-body injury, will finish the campaign with 18 points, 58 shots and a plus-3 rating in 30 contests. He's been practicing in a non-contact capacity since April 26, so it's probably safe to assume he'll be ready for the start of the 2021-22 season.