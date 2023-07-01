Gostisbehere signed a one-year, $4.15 million contract with Detroit on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Gostisbehere recorded 13 goals and 41 points in 75 contests between Arizona and Carolina last season. Although the 30-year-old defenseman has had an up-and-down career, Gostisbehere is capable of serving in a top-four role and being a major asset on the power play. He should be put in a position to succeed with the Red Wings.
