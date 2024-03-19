Edvinsson was elevated from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Edvinsson's promotion could be an indication that there is an injury on the blue line ahead of Tuesday's clash with Columbus. While the 20-year-old blueliner has appeared in just two NHL games this season, he has been thriving in the minors with eight goals and 21 assists in 52 games for the Griffins.
