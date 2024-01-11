Edvinsson will represent the Griffins for the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose on Feb 4-5, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Edvinsson is a big-time prospect for the Wings having been drafted by the Original Six club with the sixth overall pick in 2021. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound blueliner made his NHL debut last season, supplying two goals and an assist over 11 contests, including a pair of top-level tilts this campaign. For now, Edvinsson seems better off in the minor league where he can log heavy minutes and continue to sharpen his skills in the professional ranks, albeit a lower pressure setting. He's fashioned 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) through 30 games with the Griffins in 2023-24.