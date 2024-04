Edvinsson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

Edvinsson had a goal and an assist in 16 contests with Detroit this season. He also has recorded eight goals and 29 points in 52 games with Grand Rapids. The Red Wings' campaign is over, but he should be a serious contender for a roster spot with the big club during training camp. The Red Wings took him No. 6 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.