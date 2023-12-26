Edvinsson was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Edvinsson's recall suggests one of Jeff Petry (upper body) or Olli Maatta (upper body) won't be able to play Wednesday versus the Wild. Edvinsson went scoreless in his season debut last Saturday.
