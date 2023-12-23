Edvinsson was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
With Olli Maatta (upper body) ruled out, Edvinsson will likely join the Red Wings' defensive corps for Saturday's matchup with the Devils. Edvinsson, the sixth-overall pick in 2021, scored two goals in nine games with Detroit last season. He had six goals and 16 points in 25 AHL games this year.
