Edvinsson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.
Edvinsson made his NHL season debut Saturday but didn't record a point. With Jeff Petry (undisclosed) sustaining an injury in the contest, Edvinsson could have a path back to the NHL after the holiday break.
More News
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Finds back of net in preseason win•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Set for preseason action•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Returned to minors•
-
Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson: Playing two more games•