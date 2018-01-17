Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Assists on both goals in 4-2 loss
Bertuzzi recorded two assists, two shots and four hits through 17:33 of ice time during Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.
The two-point showing has the rookie up to a goal and seven helpers through his past nine games, and Bertuzzi appears to have earned a scoring role in short order. Most rookies struggle with game-to-game consistency, so there are likely to be plenty of offensive peaks and valleys in the second half for Bertuzzi. However, his offensive track record at the lower levels and current role make him an intriguing asset moving forward.
