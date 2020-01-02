Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Humbled by All-Star nod
Bertuzzi leads all Red Wings in points with 15 goals and 16 assists through 41 games.
As noted by Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Bertuzzi didn't expect to be invited to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. "I'm probably a little bit surprised," he said. "Obviously excited, it's a big opportunity and it's an honor for me to represent the Red Wings. It's going to be cool to be a part of." Only a select few skaters donning the Winged Wheel have warranted fantasy consideration this season, but Bert has shown a lot of maturity in his fourth top-level campaign.
