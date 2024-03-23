Watch Now:

Bertuzzi (illness) won't play Saturday versus the Oilers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Bertuzzi scored a goal Wednesday in a 7-3 win over the Capitals, but he saw limited ice time in that contest. He then missed Friday's practice and ultimately won't play Saturday after being labeled a game-time decision. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go Sunday versus the Hurricanes.

More News