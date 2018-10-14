Bertuzzi collected a power-play assist Saturday, but the Red Wings were crushed by the Bruins on the road, 8-2.

Injuries have depleted Detroit's blue-line corps, which is one of the main reasons why the Bruins had a field day in the attacking zone. Still, Bertuzzi was only on the ice for one goal against him, and he extended his point streak to three games thanks to the man-advantage apple on defenseman Filip Hronek's first career tally. DFS players have been busy stacking players against the Red Wings, but the shrewd contrarian move is to go with Bert while he's clicking offensively.