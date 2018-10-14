Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Sets up power-play goal
Bertuzzi collected a power-play assist Saturday, but the Red Wings were crushed by the Bruins on the road, 8-2.
Injuries have depleted Detroit's blue-line corps, which is one of the main reasons why the Bruins had a field day in the attacking zone. Still, Bertuzzi was only on the ice for one goal against him, and he extended his point streak to three games thanks to the man-advantage apple on defenseman Filip Hronek's first career tally. DFS players have been busy stacking players against the Red Wings, but the shrewd contrarian move is to go with Bert while he's clicking offensively.
More News
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: First-period goal not enough for Wings•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Lands two-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Won't be deployed in AHL playoffs•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Upside evident from rookie campaign•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Scores twice in Tuesday's OT loss•
-
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi: Tallies three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...