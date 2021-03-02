Bertuzzi (upper body) still hasn't returned to practice and is still at least a week away from returning to action, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bertuzzi has already been sidelined for over two months and his return still doesn't appear to be imminent. The 26-year-old winger picked up five goals and seven points through the first nine games of the campaign before suffering an upper-body injury.

