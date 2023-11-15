With the Red Wings in Sweden for the Global Series, Husso has returned to Detroit to be with his wife following the birth of their first child, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports Wednesday.

Husso will consequently not be an option for Thursday's game versus Ottawa or Friday's contest against Toronto. Following the two contests in Sweden, Detroit will return home to host the Devils next Wednesday. Husso has a 6-3-1 record, 3.61 GAA and .885 save percentage in 10 contests this season.