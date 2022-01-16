Namestnikov produced an assist to complement a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Namestnikov has fashioned 10 goals and nine assists through 39 games this season. While those aren't earth-shattering numbers, they look a whole lot better with context. The 29-year-old is averaging only 15:08 of ice time, and all of his offensive production has been generated at even strength. Namestnikov has made a concerted effort to improve defensively which appears to be paying off in spades.