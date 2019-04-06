Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Should be ready for AHL playoffs
Nylander (lower body) is expected to be ready for the upcoming AHL playoffs, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Nylander will finish the 2018-19 campaign having totaled four points in 12 appearances with the big club. The eighth overall pick from the 2016 draft will hope to secure a regular role with the Sabres out of training camp next season.
More News
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Dealing with LBI•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Scores first goal of season•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Makes impact in shootout win•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Receives the call•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Continuing development•
-
Sabres' Alexander Nylander: Returns to action•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...