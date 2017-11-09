With a goal Tuesday against Washington, Pouliot has now scored four points in his past three games.

After playing just 14 minutes in the season opener and seeing his ice time dip to 10 minutes five games into the season, Pouliot has finally found a home on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo. He now averages between 16-17 minutes per game, and head coach Phil Housley has been very happy with the results after promoting him. Pouliot can still be a feast or famine scorer who went from 19 goals in his first season with Edmonton to just eight goals last year, but it looks like he's got the hot hand with all five of his goals this season coming within the past two weeks. Pouliot is worth a flyer for owners looking for some additional scoring in deep leagues, but he's still not a viable long-term option.