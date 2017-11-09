Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Heating up with new linemates
With a goal Tuesday against Washington, Pouliot has now scored four points in his past three games.
After playing just 14 minutes in the season opener and seeing his ice time dip to 10 minutes five games into the season, Pouliot has finally found a home on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo. He now averages between 16-17 minutes per game, and head coach Phil Housley has been very happy with the results after promoting him. Pouliot can still be a feast or famine scorer who went from 19 goals in his first season with Edmonton to just eight goals last year, but it looks like he's got the hot hand with all five of his goals this season coming within the past two weeks. Pouliot is worth a flyer for owners looking for some additional scoring in deep leagues, but he's still not a viable long-term option.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...