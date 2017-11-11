Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: No supplemental discipline for questionable hit
Pouliot will not face any supplemental discipline for his check to the head of Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle in Friday night's loss.
The NHL Department of Player Safety determined that Pouliot was not intentionally targeting Yandle's head on the play, so the winger, who's been a pleasant surprise with five goals and a helper over his last eight games, avoids any kind of fine or suspension. Pouliot is set to play in Saturday night's road contest against the Habs.
