Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Three points against Avs
Pouliot scored his seventh goal of the season and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.
It was a rare offensive explosion from Pouliot, who has just 10 points in 28 games. He was scoring at a decent rate earlier in the season, but this was just his first appearance on the scoresheet in 10 contests. Pouliot can be of value in deeper leagues, but he's too inconsistent and doesn't see enough power-play time to warrant a play in most shallow formats.
More News
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: No supplemental discipline for questionable hit•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: League reviewing questionable hit•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Heating up with new linemates•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Lights lamp twice in high-scoring win•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Scores lone goal Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Lines up at center•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...