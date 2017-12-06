Pouliot scored his seventh goal of the season and added two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Avalanche.

It was a rare offensive explosion from Pouliot, who has just 10 points in 28 games. He was scoring at a decent rate earlier in the season, but this was just his first appearance on the scoresheet in 10 contests. Pouliot can be of value in deeper leagues, but he's too inconsistent and doesn't see enough power-play time to warrant a play in most shallow formats.