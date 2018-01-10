Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Scratched Tuesday
Pouliot was a healthy scratch against the Jets on Tuesday.
Pouliot was watching from the press box for the second time in the previous three games. While it may not be the only factor, a 10-game pointless streak has no doubt figured into coach Phil Housley's decision to bench the winger. Selected fourth overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, the 31-year-old has not exactly lived up to expectations, as he has just 125 goals and 130 assists in 592 career games.
More News
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Three points against Avs•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: No supplemental discipline for questionable hit•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: League reviewing questionable hit•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Heating up with new linemates•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Lights lamp twice in high-scoring win•
-
Sabres' Benoit Pouliot: Scores lone goal Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...