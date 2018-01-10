Pouliot was a healthy scratch against the Jets on Tuesday.

Pouliot was watching from the press box for the second time in the previous three games. While it may not be the only factor, a 10-game pointless streak has no doubt figured into coach Phil Housley's decision to bench the winger. Selected fourth overall in the 2005 NHL Draft, the 31-year-old has not exactly lived up to expectations, as he has just 125 goals and 130 assists in 592 career games.