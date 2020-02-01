Sabres' Brandon Montour: Late scratch Saturday
Montour (lower body) will sit out of Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets.
Montour took warmups and was expected to play, but he'll watch from the press box while Lawrence Pilut slot in. The 25-year-old Montour has produced 13 points through 37 games, and he'll aim to get back in the lineup Tuesday versus Colorado.
