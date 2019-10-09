Sabres' Brandon Montour: Still out for a while
Montour (hand) is expected to miss three more weeks, Lance Lyskowski of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres are off to a strong start at 2-0-1, but they still have a few questions on defense and could use Montour back for the long haul, as he's a versatile blueliner that should fill out the top four nicely. It sounds like they'll have to wait awhile for his first appearance of the season.
