The Sabres are looking to sign Mittelstadt for AHL Rochester's playoff run, The Buffalo News reports.

Mittelstadt was recently named a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after scoring 30 points in 34 games, and was one of Team USA's best forwards during the World Juniors. The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 18 with play starting March 23. If Mittelstadt and the Golden Gophers fail to qualify for the tournament or get bounced early, look for the Sabres to engage in contract talks shortly after.