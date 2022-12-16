Mittelstadt produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Mittelstadt made a quick impact, setting up Tage Thompson's goal 54 seconds into the game. The 24-year-old Mittelstadt has four assists in his last four games, but his goal drought is up to 12 contests. He received a big bump up to the top line during Jeff Skinner's three-game suspension, but that ended Thursday -- look for Mittelstadt to be back on the third line Saturday versus the Coyotes.
