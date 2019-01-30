Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt: Picks up assist
Mittelstadt collected an assist in Tuesday's victory over Columbus.
Mittelstadt now has three points in his past four contests, and is starting to look more like the player the Sabres were expecting him to be this year. Most notably, he's shooting the puck more, firing 11 shots on target in his last five outings. If he can continue to shoot at that pace -- or even higher -- the points will start to come on a more regular basis.
