Levi stopped 21 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Seattle.

It was a tough night for the young netminder, who lost for the third time in his last four starts and gave up at least four goals for the fourth time in his last six outings. Levi has a 3.90 GAA and .868 save percentage over the latter stretch, and while the Sabres want him to seize the No. 1 job in the crease, a timeshare with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen might be the best option until Levi turns things around.