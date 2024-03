Levi will get the starting nod at home Friday against the Devils, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi faced a whopping 32 shots in relief Wednesday against Ottawa but managed to stand tall and stop 31 of them. He's stopped 99 of 105 shots over his last three appearances but has just one win during that stretch. On the year, Levi is 9-8-2 with a 3.16 GAA and an .898 save percentage at the NHL level.