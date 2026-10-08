Levi allowed two goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice in the first period, but Levi locked in over the final 40 minutes. The Oilers' offense also stepped up with a five-goal second period to give him support. Levi has won all three of his starts so far despite allowing 10 goals on 73 shots in those games. The Oilers' next game is Saturday versus the Sharks, and if Levi gets the start and plays well in that one, he may be considered the early leader for the No. 1 job between the pipes in Edmonton.