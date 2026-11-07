Levi (undisclosed) will defend the home crease in Saturday's clash against the Canucks, per Janson Duench of The Athletic.

Levi will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Saturday's contest to make his return following a seven-game absence. When healthy, the 24-year-old backstop has been solid with a 6-1-0 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage across seven appearances. Prior to going down, he appeared to be the lead netminder in Edmonton, as he made three sets of consecutive starts. The Oilers' crease will be closely monitored over the team's next few outings for fantasy purposes, as Tristan Jarry (illness) is also making his return Saturday. Levi will draw a favorable matchup Saturday against the Canucks, making him a solid spot start in most leagues.