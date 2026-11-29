Levi stopped 19 of 21 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Levi gave up two goals late in the first period. He was able to settle in after that, allowing the Oilers to stage a comeback in the third period and overtime. Levi snapped his three-game losing streak with this win and improved to 11-4-0 on the year with a 2.87 GAA and an .890 save percentage over 15 games. He's been alternating games with Tristan Jarry lately, and that pattern could continue, though the Oilers may want to ride the hot hand after their recent skid. Next up is Tuesday's home matchup against the Sabres, Levi's former team.