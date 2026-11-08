Levi stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Levi missed seven games while recovering from a lower-body injury. The 24-year-old was able to extend his winning streak to three games with this performance, which was much tamer than the first two meetings of the year between these teams. Levi is up to 7-1-0 with a 2.97 GAA and an .889 save percentage over eight starts. Tristan Jarry returned from an illness in the backup role Saturday, though he played admirably in Levi's absence, which could lead to a strong competition for starts. The Oilers' next game is Monday at home versus the Rangers.