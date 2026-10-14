Levi stopped 39 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

While Levi's season debut was a dud, he's followed it up with some sharp work. He's allowed just four goals on 91 shots over his last three outings, though his season stats remain weighed down by giving up seven goals in his first game. The 24-year-old looks to have settled in well and could get a chance to run with the starting job if he keeps stringing together wins. The Oilers have a home-and-home set against the Mammoth up next, beginning with Thursday's game in Edmonton.