Levi will draw the road start in Tuesday's clash against the Panthers, per Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

Levi has been lights out to begin his time in Edmonton. The 24-year-old netminder has posted a 9-1-0 record, a 2.48 GAA, a shutout and a .906 save percentage across 10 games, which is the best start to a goaltender's time in Edmonton in franchise history. He remains a strong option in all two-goalie fantasy formats moving forward. However, he'll face a tough test Tuesday against the Panthers, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.18 goals per game this season.