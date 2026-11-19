Levi is slated to start Thursday's road game against Tampa Bay, Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels reports.

Levi has seen plenty of playing time over the past week and a half, drawing starts in four of the Oilers' last six games. During that time, he's gone 4-0-0 with a shutout, a 1.25 GAA and a .947 save percentage. He'll face a tough test against the Lightning, who rank fifth in the league with 3.76 goals per game this year, though the opponent does have some injury issues entering this one.