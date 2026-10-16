Levi allowed three goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Levi had won all four of his previous outings, but he couldn't get the better of the Mammoth. The 24-year-old netminder has allowed just seven goals over his last four games after giving up that many in his season debut. He's at a 4-1-0 record with a 2.83 GAA and an .897 save percentage through five outings. Levi will back up Tristan Jarry to begin Saturday's rematch versus the Mammoth in Utah. Beyond that, the Oilers look poised to go with the hot hand in goal, but Levi has carved out a slight advantage for playing time so far.