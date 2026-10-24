Levi (undisclosed) is expected to miss a few weeks, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Levi landed on injured reserve Friday after reportedly sustaining an injury during Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes. Prior to going down, the 24-year-old netminder posted a 6-1-0 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage across seven appearances. In his absence, Tristan Jarry is poised to serve as the lead netminder. Given Levi's current injury timetable, he is expected to rejoin the Oilers' lineup roughly in mid-November.